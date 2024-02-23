Anna Cleveland returns to wear Pianegonda jewels. The American model is the face of the new 2024 advertising campaign of the Italian brand specializing in designer silver jewellery. Anna Cleveland had already been chosen for the debut of the new sculptural collections of the brand which is part of the Bros Manifatture group designed by the artistic director Betony Vernon. The model has now been called to pose with the creations of the Assoluto collection made of silver, leather, stones, and the Assoluto Gold ones in 18 carat gold and gems, inspired by cosmic energy and the essence of the universe.



The jewels, in addition to being designer pieces, represent symbols such as infinity, life, love and luck. The images of the new communication campaign use shots by the French photographer Guillaume Thomas, with Anna Cleveland portrayed in more or less daring poses, between refinement and sensuality.

​

