Pearls for Pandora. The Danish jewelry brand has introduced a series of jewels that also feature freshwater pearls. The jewels are part of the Timeless line and include rings, earrings and necklaces. Like the 925 sterling silver ring with a slightly square profile. The center features two asymmetrically set freshwater cultured pearls and a luminous colorless cubic zirconia stone. The Pandora logo is engraved inside the band. Price: 79 euros.



The new necklace with cultured freshwater pearl and spheres is made of 14-carat gold-plated metal alloy. The necklace is made up of a row of metal spheres, with a slightly larger cultured freshwater pearl positioned in the center. A colorless cubic zirconia stone hangs from the lobster clasp. Price: 199 euros.



There is also a new ear cuff in silver, with two cultured freshwater pearls and a colorless cubic zirconia stone in combination, with an asymmetrical design and slightly square profile with rounded edges. Attention: it is sold individually and is not adjustable in size, so you do not need to open, fold or tighten it. You place the ear cuff on the top thin point of the ear and slide it down to position it at the bottom, thickest part of the ear. This earring should not be worn anywhere else on the ear. Price: 59 euros.