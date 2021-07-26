









A pendant at the end of the necklace, a beautiful pendant that attracts attention, is what it takes to enhance your body. But, beware: a pendant, or a pendant, must be chosen well. Here are some tips on how to choose the perfect pendant, a pendant that complements your necklace and your appearance. Before choosing the pendant or pendant, however, you must be sure that you have worn a necklace with the right size for you. If you have any doubts, you can read this article which explains how to choose the length of the necklace.



The pendants of a necklace can be added later, or they can be purchased together with the jewel. Often the pendants are detachable and this allows, for example, to wear even a simple chain. Buying a pendant together with the necklace on which it will be fixed is the simplest choice, because it allows you to immediately evaluate the relationship with the pendant. A pendant, in fact, must not be too small compared to the thickness of a chain and, in the same way, a large pendant hanging on a thin thread could give the impression of coming off at any moment. And, in fact, this can happen every now and then.Therefore, the first aspect to consider when choosing a necklace with a pendant is the relationship between the chain or cord and the weight of the matched jewel. The pendant must not weigh more than the chain that holds it.