Rolex and collectible watches from other brands up for auction with Nomisma Aste. The auction is scheduled for Sunday 5 May 2024 starting from 3 pm at Villa Mosconi Bertani (via Novare, 2 37024 Arbizzano-Santa Maria (Verona) in the heart of Valpolicella. On sale a selection of 186 lots including watches, pens collection and objects. Among the contemporary watch brands there are pieces by Omega, such as the Speedmaster Apollo XI, a limited edition that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the space mission that brought the first men to the moon.



Also noteworthy are examples of the Da Vinci series of the IWC brand and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph timepiece, known for having been worn by the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film Terminator 3. Of the Rolex brands, the Daytona Beach Blue stands out, the color most sought after by collectors of the series, the Daytona Chocolate and the Daytona 16518 with Zenith movement and dial with diamond indexes. Not to forget the Rolex Submariner Big Crown, also known by collectors as James Bond: the actor Sean Connery, in fact, wore it in a film of the series. Also in the catalog are collectible pens.

Participation in the auction can take place in person, upon reservation, or from home, by connecting to the Bid Inside platform.

