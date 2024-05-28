Pendente in oro, tormalina cabochon, pavé di diamanti
Not just automatons for Van Robot

The word robot was invented by the Czech writer Karel Čapek in his play Rur in 1920. The author imagined a kind of android used to work in a factory. The idea of machines with a vaguely human shape, however, is much older. And even today, with the first real robots produced by big hi-tech companies, it remains fascinating (until someone loses their job because of them). In any case, the silhouette of the robot, in a fifties version, was also liked by Tatiana Van Lancker. So much so that the designer founded her Maison, Van Robot. It goes without saying that much of her jewelery is inspired by the figure of the robot.

The jewels are handmade in 18 carat gold and precious stones in a workshop in Arezzo, one of the jewelery districts in Italy. Tatiana, in fact, spends a lot of time in her house in Tuscany. in Italy. Van Robot was launched in 2020 and the idea of the jewel-automaton, which also expresses irony and lightness, was liked. The brand thus also landed at the prestigious Couture in Las Vegas. Alongside the robot-shaped jewels, the designer also added more traditional jewels, but with a well-defined creativity.
Tatiana Van Lancker was born in Paris, raised in Sydney, she spent twenty years in London and now lives between Rome and Tuscany with her husband, two daughters and their dachshunds. Her professional background is also eclectic: she has worked as a manager at BSkyB, business director at Soho House, a global platform of physical and digital spaces and founded the interior design studio Studio LVL in London. All jobs that no robot could have done.
