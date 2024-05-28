Reflections are one of the essential ingredients in a jeweler’s recipe, like salt for a chef and sugar for a pastry chef. This is confirmed by the Maison of Valenza Giovanni Ferraris, which presents its new collection: Riflessi (reflections). Capturing light and letting it pass through the shades of colored gems is not such a simple operation. But it is also the specialty of this jewelry brand, which has always stood out for its refined ability to play with the nuances and contrasts of precious and colored stones.



The collection presents itself as an orderly kaleidoscope of stones, placed side by side and enhanced in clusters of marquise-cut, teardrop, cabochon, emerald and round gems. The stones are assembled around cocktail rings, but also set on earrings and pendant necklaces. The Riflessi collection follows the proven style of the Maison, but adds new options for those who love the colors of gems: blue, pink, yellow, orange, purple or green sapphires and red rubies, but also many semi-precious stones such as amethyst, garnet, aquamarine , topaz, peridot. A rainbow which, however, is tempered by Italian good taste for color combinations, with nuances that are never cloying.

