Nicolas Luchsinger arrives at the top of Buccellati, an Italian brand that is part of the Richmont group. The new CEO takes the place of Gianluca Brozzetti. Luchsinger is president for Asia Pacific of Van Cleef and Arpels, a Parisian house that is part of the same Swiss group, where for 17 years he held various managerial roles such as director of retail sales and director of assets at headquarters and market level. Previously at Christie’s.



Brozzetti will remain on the board of directors as director of Buccellati Holding Italia, with the title of executive vice president. Having led the group for the past ten years, including its integration into Richemont in 2019, Brozzetti has played a crucial role in the development of the Geneva-based Maison. Brozzetti will also maintain the role of representing the Maison in sector associations and in the partnership with Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana.

