One of the icons of watchmaking and, at the same time, of jewelery of the Seventies returns: Piaget Polo 79 returns to the purest expression of the original design, with a few almost imperceptible updates. On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, Piaget presents the watch updated to current tastes. For example, the quartz caliber has been abandoned in favor of the ultra-thin in-house self-winding 1200P1 caliber, which can be viewed through the sapphire crystal case back of a slightly larger case (38 millimeters).



However, the appearance of the timepiece entirely in 18-karat gold remains unchanged. And it is a piece that marked an era and is still admired and sought after today. As the model name indicates, it was launched in 1979 under the name Piaget Polo. Piaget already had an established reputation for elegant watches, but the lifestyles of its customers were changing. «We had to satisfy this new demand from our customers, who are used to buying only elegant watches», explained Yves Piaget at the time . «Now, however, they dedicate more and more time to sport. It is a change that is part of the contemporary lifestyle. Our customers want to be refined and wear a nice watch even during physical activity. And so we created this sports line, which is waterproof and shock-resistant».



The name Piaget Polo also refers to an elite sport (Yves Piaget, well-known horse riding enthusiast), in line with the lifestyle of its customers. Piaget Polo also had the merit of combining the sporting vocation with the luxury of a watch-bracelet entirely in gold. The motif is characterized by the alternation of shiny links with a gadroon motif and brushed links, which distinguishes not only the bracelet, but also the case and even the dial. The bracelet wraps around your wrist like a second skin and can appear to be sculpted from a single piece of gold. Shock-resistant, waterproof, the timepiece was advertised as “the ultimate sports watch”. Over time the watch has seen various versions: the thinnest quartz movement in the world of the first examples was followed by the thinnest 8P, only 1.95 mm thick, or the famous 9P mechanical caliber. The shape has also multiplied in a series of variations, with a round dial, a square one, with set stones, in two-tone gold, with only time indications, with a perpetual calendar and even with a leather strap. Today the best known and most appreciated version returns.

