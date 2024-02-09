Breil jewels take a new turn. The Milanese brand presents Plissé, a new collection of steel jewellery. According to Breil, the suppleness that characterizes the jewels are evocative of famous works made with pleated paper. But not only. Pleats are also one of the essential elements in fashion. And as happens with the fabric that folds according to the designer’s design, also with the Plissé collection the steel is modeled to take on an ethereal and light consistency.
The steel folded into small waves gives shape to necklaces and earrings in polished steel or polished steel with IP gold finish. The 39 centimeter long choker (adjustable up to 45 centimeters) is available in polished steel (65 euros) and IP gold polished steel (75 euros). The sautoir with pendant uses a 39 x 41 centimeter element that sways attached to a 70 centimeter necklace (adjustable up to 75) available in polished steel (79 euros) and IP gold polished steel (89 euros). The earrings are maxi in the polished steel (65 euro) and IP gold polished steel (75 euro) versions.
Breil with light pleats
