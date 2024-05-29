The Romanza collection by Buccellati

In the language of opera, the romance is a musical composition for voice and accompaniment of variable structure and sentimental character. Fans can be moved when they listen to songs like Celeste Aida, E lucean le stelle, Nessun dorma. In short, music and romantic languor linked to a love story. Just as giving a jewel as a gift is at the same time a story and an act that expresses passion. Buccellati interprets this feeling with Romanza, the name of a collection mainly of rings, but also earrings, bracelets and cufflinks, designed specifically to celebrate love in the most official moments, such as weddings, but also for an anniversary or for a simple gift.

The jewels follow the usual Buccellati style and feature precious workmanship. The Romanza collection was developed using traditional manufacturing methods that date back to Renaissance Florentine goldsmithing, with engraving techniques that make the Maison’s jewels unique.

The collection is large and is divided into different sets, each of which takes the name of a woman mentioned in the history of European literature and, above all, involved in a great love story: Guinevere loved by Lancelot, Antiope of the Queen of the Amazons, Beatrice of Dante Alighieri, Carlotta of Elective Affinities, Titania of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bradamante of Lodovico Ariosto, Penelope, the patient companion of Ulysses, Lavinia, betrothed of the Aeneid, Juliet, who loves Romeo, and Isolde, tormented by her feelings for Tristan.

The Lavinia, Penelope, Giulietta and Bradamante models create a further separate line, called Romanza Macri, and characterized by an iconic striped engraving on the base of the jewel. The collection has expanded and some designs. For example, earrings, bracelet and pendant have also been added to Antiope. The Carlotta model now features a series of complementary objects, such as the necklace, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Among the latter, tennis stands out, embellished with diamonds that alternate with hand-engraved elements, and flexible bracelets, which feature from one to three decorative elements, set with diamonds. The mini version of the Carlotta model is also born, with a minimalist design compared to the original proposal, for a more accommodating and day-to-day fit.

Always played on white gold and diamonds, the flexible bracelets feature from one to three decorative elements, the tennis bracelet becomes more linear and thin. To complete the Romanza proposal, there is no shortage of men’s cufflinks in the Carlotta and Antiope design versions. They are sets, entirely in white gold and diamonds, in a specific style.

Last element, but not least (indeed, essential): the wedding rings, which add the distinctive sign of all Buccellati jewels: the engraving. The slightly rounded band, in white, yellow or pink gold, is in fact finely engraved with the striped technique, which involves the hand-impression, using a burin, of dense and parallel lines, which remove gold and add light and silkiness to the material , making a simple design an unexpected and absolutely innovative object.