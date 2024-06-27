New pieces alongside the historic Buccellati jewels, flown from Venice to Paris. The Milanese high jewelery and silverware house, now part of the Richemont group, presented the most iconic jewels of the exhibition inaugurated in Venice on 18 April, The Prince of Goldsmiths. Buccellati Rediscovering the Classics on the occasion of the week dedicated to Haûte Couture in the French capital. Some pieces are emblematic of Buccellati’s production. Like Venezia Butterfly, a brooch designed by Andrea Buccellati and his daughter Lucrezia, presented in Venice, or two other creations by Gianmaria Buccellati (one of these unpublished) to bring back on stage the theme of the Generations well represented in Venice in The Buccellati Generations room.



The butterfly also represents Buccellati’s stylistic evolution. Also on display are the precious textures of the historic silver and yellow gold cosmetic bag with blue and pink sapphires and the compacts that bear witness to the distinctive elegance of the twentieth century, exemplified in Manmade Wonders. These gallantries illuminated the homes and wardrobes of gentlewomen and spread, starting from the 18th century, from Italy to all European courts. Inspired by Italian arts, by the geometric decorative elements that adorned Renaissance architecture and by the preciousness of brocade fabrics, Mario Buccellati first and Gianmaria Buccellati then tried their hand at creating small masterpieces, created with meticulous care, inimitable skill and tireless patience.

The classics offer the pleasure of rediscovery, evoking timeless worlds of elegance, art and nature. Retracing them means reinterpreting age-old traditions and forms with an ever-present look.

Andrea Buccellati, creative director and honorary president of the Maison



Buccellati has brought back to Paris some of the great classics of the generations of the Buccellati family, made with refined techniques such as lace and chaining. For example, the silver tiara from the 1920s made by Mario Buccellati, or the iconic flexible bracelet in yellow, white gold and diamonds designed by his son Gianmaria. The engraving, perfectly narrated by the two yellow and white gold bracelets designed by Andrea Buccellati; and the complex but equally impactful tulle technique, embodied by the 1920s bracelet designed by Mario Buccellati, close the narrative circle that perfectly describes the Maison’s savoir faire.



Buccellati has also introduced new variations of cocktail rings and earrings, brooches that recall the world of nature, which has always been a source of inspiration for the Maison, or the famous Umbilical necklaces, also defined as cheerful due to the bright colors of the semi-precious stones by the poet Gabriele d’ Annunzio, who commissioned them from the founder Mario Buccellati for his muses.

