Return to India with Lydia Courteille. The Parisian artist-designer, a great and tireless traveler, adds new pieces to her Indian Song collection, a diary made up of images transformed into jewels, a reminder of her tour in the great Asian country of the French creator. The collection, presented in 2022, is thus enriched with new sculpture-pieces, in the imaginative and eclectic style that distinguishes Lydia Courteille. The additions are precious and particularly elaborate. Rings and bracelets are not only inspired by Indian monuments or icons, but are transfigured with an inimitable goldsmith’s virtuosity.



Two examples: the Secret Ring, with a Sadu Skull (ascetic figure of the Hindu religion), made with carved lapis lazuli and adorned with all kinds of colored precious stones: ruby, sapphire, fancy sapphire, emerald. Or the surprising Taj Mahal ring, inspired by the Mughal-era architectural jewel found in Agra, made with a 27.24-carat tourmaline, tsavorite, moonstone, ruby, diamond, pink sapphire, gold. Not to mention the ring in the shape of a chest with a secret, made with a carved emerald, sapphires and diamonds, which can be opened.