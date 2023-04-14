Countdown to the return of OroArezzo, the event organized by the Italian Exhibition Group and dedicated to gold, silver and jewelery manufacturing, scheduled at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi from 13 to 16 May. As always, the fair is combined with a competition, Première. This year will be the 32nd edition, once again curated by Beppe Angiolini, honorary president of the National Chamber of Fashion Buyers and ambassador of Oroarezzo».



The new edition of the Première competition will evaluate projects and creations of jewels of any type, style, design, workmanship and size, without setting limits to the creativity and inspiration of each company and participant: the only requirement is the light that the jewel must be able to express. In short, maximum freedom.

«A theme that is as fascinating and free as possible, that of light. We have materials of all kinds at our disposal, from traditional gold, silver and precious stones to unexplored inventions of extraordinary new products and designs. Let’s try to surprise and be surprised».

Beppe Angiolini

The nominations of the pieces in competition are open until April 21st, the jewels will be exhibited for the entire duration of the Arezzo event. Furthermore, for the first time, the Première showcase welcomes the projects of goldsmith school students. Alongside the jewels of the exhibiting companies, there will also be space for the jewelery designs of aspiring young goldsmiths, who will be able to compete in the unprecedented Talents category with projects on any theme.Sunday 14 May the award ceremony at the Sugar showroom in Arezzo.