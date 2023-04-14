Anello in oro con topazio blu centrale, topazio azzurro, diamanti blu, zaffiri verdi
Reverse again for Nanis

Presented in 2018, the Dancing in the Rain Reverse collection by Nanis (we wrote about it here) has been enriched with new pieces over the years. But without losing its characteristic: the jewels, as the name of the collection suggests, can be worn in two different ways, thanks to their special design. The jewels are in 18-karat gold and use diamonds and natural stones, such as ruby, Australian opal, London blue topaz, amethyst, labradorite, perdidot. But, at the center of everything, there is the idea of the founder of the brand, Laura Bicego: a special mechanism that allows you to rotate the jewels and thus express them in two completely different ways.

Orecchini in oro con diamanti, tsavorite, ametista, labradorite verde, cristallo di rocca
An opportunity that allows you to wear jewels that double their function. Necklaces, earrings, bangles and rings use surfaces with faceted stones on one side, while the opposite surface is made with pavé. The Dancing in the Rain Reverse collection has obtained numerous acclaim and the ruby and diamond pavé ring is exhibited in the Vicenza Jewelery Museum.
Collana in oro, diamanti blu, topazio azzurro e blu, zaffiri verdi
Orecchini in oro con rubini, diamanti e cristallo di rocca
Orecchini con zaffiri rosa, rubini, opale, diamanti
Collana Reverse in oro con rubini, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, zaffiri
Collana in oro con ametista, zaffiri rosa, diamanti
Anello Reverse con zaffiri rosa, rubini, opale, diamanti
Medaglione Sulle orme del tempo
Anello Taj Mahal, con una tormalina di 27,24 carati, tsavorite, pietra di luna, rubino, diamante, zaffiro rosa, oro
