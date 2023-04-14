Presented in 2018, the Dancing in the Rain Reverse collection by Nanis (we wrote about it here) has been enriched with new pieces over the years. But without losing its characteristic: the jewels, as the name of the collection suggests, can be worn in two different ways, thanks to their special design. The jewels are in 18-karat gold and use diamonds and natural stones, such as ruby, Australian opal, London blue topaz, amethyst, labradorite, perdidot. But, at the center of everything, there is the idea of the founder of the brand, Laura Bicego: a special mechanism that allows you to rotate the jewels and thus express them in two completely different ways.



An opportunity that allows you to wear jewels that double their function. Necklaces, earrings, bangles and rings use surfaces with faceted stones on one side, while the opposite surface is made with pavé. The Dancing in the Rain Reverse collection has obtained numerous acclaim and the ruby and diamond pavé ring is exhibited in the Vicenza Jewelery Museum.