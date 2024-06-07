He is called the prince of titanium: Aso Leon is a jewelry artist who has been one of the protagonists of jewelry in China for almost 30 years. And, above all, he has become a virtuoso in the use of titanium, a light, resistant metal, but also very difficult to work with. However, the new Zen Renaissence jewelery collection, presented at GemGèneve, shows what the designer who works in the Panyu District, in Guangzhou, is capable of creating. The titanium leaf-shaped pins are incredibly realistic and, at the same time, offer excellent artistic workmanship. Titanium is colored with the electrolysis method, but also with the use of lacquer processed according to the ancient Chinese tradition. Colored gems and diamonds are set on the metal.



Aso Leon first came into contact with jewelry in 1995. Design inspired by nature is the underlying theme of his work. He started using titanium in 2005 and applied it to fine jewelry. Since then he has been called Prince of Titanium. His ability to create unique jewels with this metal has made him known globally. Furthermore, in addition to its activity as a designer of fine jewellery, Aso Leon also deals with OEM production of jewellery.