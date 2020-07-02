New Freccia for Vhernier











In the morning, women look in the mirror to fix their hair or do their make-up. The jewelry brands, instead, touch up their most successful collections. This is the case of Vhernier, which for the summer of 2020 presents a novelty concerning one of its most requested lines, Freccia (the word means arrow in italian) .



The Freccia collection, in fact, is enriched with a new jewel: a chain. Its oval and elongated links are punctuated by the classic triangular elements of the jewelry line design, which update the classic concept of the chain and make it immediately recognizable.



The new Freccia chain is offered in two variants: with pink gold links with elements in pink gold and gray mother of pearl, or with white mother of pearl. Their opalescence is amplified by the rock crystal, according to the Transparency technique used by the Maison for many jewels: a process that amplifies the brightness of the mother of pearl and enhances the shades of color thanks to the overlapping of the rock crystal. Its length allows you to make two laps to bring it even short, round neck.

















