A post covid-19 Tiffany humanitarian initiative











Tiffany reopens the stores after the long lockdown. And he underlines the return to normal with an initiative to support the fight against covid-19. The initiative has a name: Tiffany Infinite Strength. And until August 31, 100% of the global proceeds from the sale of the jewelry from the Tiffany Infinity collection will be donated to the humanitarian organization Care. The funds raised will go to support the Care mission and, in particular, will go towards the financial recovery of the most vulnerable communities affected by the virus, starting from a minimum contribution of 2 million dollars.



The Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign follows the $ 1 million contribution made in April by the Tiffany & Co. Foundation to initiatives to tackle the pandemic: Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the NYC Covid -19 New York Community Trust Response & Impact Fund.

With this campaign, our customers can join Tiffany in spreading a message of strength and optimism. The Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign reflects our commitment to support the most vulnerable communities affected by the covid-19, whose recovery is crucial when the world starts moving forward.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tiffany & Co



The motif that inspires the Tiffany Infinity collection is a symbol of strength and optimism, as well as the timeless symbol of the continuity of a bond. All 37 models in the Tiffany Infinity collection are part of the Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign. Bracelets, rings, earrings and pendants are available in white, yellow and pink gold, in platinum, in silver and, in some selected models, with diamonds.



Care is an organization that is committed to the dignity of people and the global movement for the elimination of poverty worldwide: according to Tiffany, the partnership will help up to 80,000 people to meet immediate needs, to bridge the gap due to loss of income, to achieve greater financial resilience, to guarantee the financial continuity of small businesses and to unleash the enormous potential of women and girls in developing countries, who are the subjects most affected by poverty.

Care is delighted to join Tiffany & Co. in the Tiffany Infinite Strength Campaign. It is an important partnership in such a critical period and we are proud to be alongside a company that is a true icon

Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of Care















