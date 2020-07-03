Millie Bobby Brown signs 4 Pandora charms











From Godzilla to Pandora. British actress Millie Bobby Brown, who made her cinema debut in 2019 with the film Godzilla II – King of the Monsters, signs four pendant charms and a single earring, part of the new jewels that are added to the Pandora Me collection. I pendants are a starfish, a pineapple, a pink flamingo, an ocean wave and a sea turtle, symbols of the ocean that Millie Bobby Brown wanted to bring to life for her collaboration with Pandora.



All the symbols I have chosen represent what I prefer about the summer and each charm contains a fun memory or an important meaning for me.

Millie Bobby Brown



The charms and the single earring, created together with the designers of Pandora Francesco Terzo and Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli by Millie Bobby Brown, are a limited edition and will be available only for six months, until December 2020. The Pandora Me charms are in Sterling Silver 925 and colored cubic zirconia, can be worn on bracelets, on a pin and on the new necklace from the collection.

















