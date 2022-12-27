









Whether it’s summer or winter, the sea is always fascinating. Also for watchmaking. Nautica, a brand born in 1983 as a clothing line, which has made its way into the world of watchmaking, chooses a new beach for the Koh May Bay watch collection, the famous beach in Thailand.

Koh May Bay watches have a steel case with an octagonal bezel and rounded corners. On the dial, large luminescent indexes are designed to maximize legibility.



The model with black dial is offered in a set that allows you to change the silicone strap for a steel bracelet and vice versa to experience the timepiece in different ways: sporty and suitable for the aquatic environment, or more urban and elegant. The watches with blue and dark gray dials are offered in combination with textured silicone straps and embossed Nautica logo in blue and red, respectively. The model with a light gray dial is offered on a solid steel bracelet. The 46 mm diameter case features a screw-down crown and case back which guarantee the water resistance of the timepieces up to 100 meters. All Nautica Koh May bay watches feature a three-hand quartz movement. Price to the public: 149, 189 or 219 euros according to the models.Case: steel, 46 mmMovement: 3 spheres quartzDial: blue, dark grey, light grey, blackStrap: siliconeBracelet: steelBox set bracelet + silicone strapWaterproof: 100m