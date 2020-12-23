In the tradition with Fabio Neri











The reassuring tradition of Fabio Neri: jewelry made in Valenza, 18k gold and gemstones.

Between Pontedera (Pisa) and Valenza (Alessandria), there are 292 km. But in these places there is also the activity of the brand Fabio Neri jewels, that began in 1975 and still continues with some success. The key lies in choosing the style, materials, quality and, not least, the price: nothing too for what it offers, as you can read in the captions accompanying some image sample of the work of this small longtime Maison . The Valencian craftsmen are the ones who know how to package the pavé, embed stones in gold, melting and shaping the absolute safety jewelry.



The 18 carat gold, precious stones and reassuring forms of the collections make up the rest. Each jewel is engraved with the trademark which is a kind of guarantee on the choice of stones and on finishing work. The company emphasizes this very point, given the high gem quality diamonds (color G), colored stones and cultured pearls. Diamonds, if any, are in brilliant cut. Everything as it should be. Lavinia Andorno













