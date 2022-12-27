









There are not only wristwatches. Tiffany, for example, has unveiled a new series of mechanical table clocks, inspired by its tradition of manufacturing trophies for car races and its traditional experience of collaboration with the Swiss watch industry. Time for Speed table clocks are made of aluminum, finished in the color of the Maison, the classic Tiffany Blue. The design of the watches is instead inspired by that of 1950s racing cars. The Maison presented a standard edition and two limited editions of these table clocks: one limited edition available exclusively at the Japanese stores Tiffany & Co., the other for the rest of the world. The limited edition table clocks available globally are decorated with 316 diamonds, totaling over 19 carats. Each wheel has a single diamond of approximately one carat at its center. The limited edition available only in Japan instead includes 192 diamonds including a pavé in the center of each wheel.



The watches have characteristics that can entice collectors. The tires of each watch-car, which weighs around 4 kilos, are made of resistant rubber, while the rims have polished steel spokes. The T&Co logo is stamped on the radiator on each watch. In place of the driver, a small glass dome in the shape of a helmet allows a glimpse of the mechanism inside. A large number 5 is instead positioned on the hood: it is a reference to the Tiffany & Co. flagship on Fifth Avenue, in New York. The hours and minutes are positioned on the left side of the machine and are visible through a brushed steel opening that makes them look like racing numbers. Time is marked by turning the three-spoke steering wheel counterclockwise. Finally, the movement is recharged by sliding the machine backwards on a flat surface.