Traveling with Cristina Ramella











Do you like traveling? So look how Cristina Ramella has transformed her passion for traveling in jewelry ♦

From Milan to Mexico, to found her Maison: Cristina Ramella is a designer who loves to travel. So much so that she has transformed her passion into a project, which develops between Mexico and Italy. The result is the World collection, which was followed by lines such as Città and Parallelo. The pieces are in 24 carat gold plated brass. Cristina Ramella’s jewels are sold in stores in more than 30 cities around the world as well as on the web. To create her jewels, the designer uses 3D printing “to make the production process more energy efficient and reduce waste to a minimum”.

The shape of the jewels is reminiscent of a carved globe, with craters that correspond to the continents. But there are also rings with three-dimensional city monuments.

She is then specialized in fine jewelry and Methalsmith in New York City. After moving to Mexico, in 2014 created Artelier, a jewelry brand of high-end design. The passion for geography also stems from his biography: she lived in cities such as Sydney, London, Genoa, New York, and now Mexico City. Wearing one of her jewels, perhaps, it leads to pack your bags. M.d.B.

Von Mailand nach Mexiko, um ihr Maison zu gründen: Cristina Ramella ist eine Designerin, die gerne reist. So sehr, dass sie ihre Leidenschaft in ein Projekt verwandelt hat, das sich zwischen Mexiko und Italien entwickelt. Das Ergebnis ist die World-Kollektion, der Linien wie Città und Parallelo folgten. Die Stücke sind aus 24 Karat vergoldetem Messing. Die Juwelen von Cristina Ramella werden in Geschäften in mehr als 30 Städten auf der ganzen Welt sowie im Internet verkauft. Um ihre Juwelen zu kreieren, verwendet die Designerin 3D-Druck, “um den Produktionsprozess energieeffizienter zu gestalten und Abfall auf ein Minimum zu reduzieren”.















