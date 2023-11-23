Bulgari, anello moi et toi in oro giallo e diamanti con rubino di ct. 8,88 circa e zaffiro di ct. 9,65 circa cabochon, diamanti per complessivi ct. 6,00 circa Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Bulgari, anello moi et toi in oro giallo e diamanti con rubino di ct. 8,88 circa e zaffiro di ct. 9,65 circa cabochon, diamanti per complessivi ct. 6,00 circa Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Jewelery and watches on auction with Il Ponte

Jewelery and watches are the protagonists of Il Ponte Casa d’Aste’s end-of-year sales. The jewels will be sold on 30 November and 1 December 2023, while the watches on 4 December, again at Palazzo Crivelli, in Milan. The selection offered is very broad, around 500 pieces, including vintage jewels, signed by great Maisons, and collectible timepieces.
Among the jewels there are large-carat diamonds, such as the 7.45-carat shuttle-cut gem, classified as E color (estimate 130,000-170,000 euros).

Anello in oro bianco con diamante a navette di ct. 7,45. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
White gold ring with shuttle diamond of ct. 7.45. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Another 25 carats of diamonds adorn a branch-shaped brooch (estimated at 52,000-58,000 euros), while a round old-cut diamond of over 10 carats is estimated at between 29,000 and 39,000 euros. Also up for auction is an oval sapphire weighing 20.33 carats (50,000-60,000), a fancy yellow diamond weighing 3.02 carats (12,500-15,000) and an octagonal Colombian emerald weighing 10.47 carats (19,000-24,000).

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti rotondi e navette per complessivi ct. 7,30 circa e smeraldo ottagonale di ct. 10,47. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Ring in white gold, round diamonds and shuttles for a total of ct. 7.30 approximately and octagonal emerald of ct. 10.47. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Historic pieces include a Tiffany&Co pendant with a large drop-shaped natural pearl (25,000-30,000), a necklace and pendant by Alfredo Ravasco with a meticulously perforated hexagonal center that can be transformed into a brooch (16,000-24,000), an art deco bracelet with diamonds baguettes and shuttles mounted in platinum for 46 carats. (32,000-42,000). Also in the catalog are jewels by Fabergé, Lalique, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Janesich, Mario Buccellati, Marina B, Pomellato, Vhernier, David Webb. The sale also includes a collection of micromosaics created in the Rome of the Grand Tour between the 18th and 19th centuries.

Patek Philippe, Gondolo Rectangular, Exploding numerals, Orologio da polso da uomo in oro. Anni '10/'20
Patek Philippe, Gondolo Rectangular, Exploding numerals, Gold men’s wristwatch. 1910s/20s Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

The wristwatch auction presents over 130 models for the enthusiast public. Among the vintage examples in the catalogue, the Patek Philippe, Gondolo Rectangular from the 1920s with Exploding Numbers dial (estimate 12,000-18,000 euros) of art deco inspiration stands out. The characteristic of the model is the explosion effect of the numerals, together with a high-precision mechanical movement. Also up for auction is an Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak, Dual Time with a tapisserie motif dial (12,000-22,000). The section dedicated to Rolexes is unmissable, with historic and recent examples, including a Yacht-Master, Mid Size Ref. 168628 in gold (7,000-10,000) and a Milgauss Ref. 116400 (€5,500 – 7,500). Also up for auction are models by Vacheron Constantin, Omega, Cartier, Universal Genève, Longines, IWC, Baume & Mercier, Eberhard, Zenith, Piaget and Bulgari.

Rolex, Yacht-Master, Midsize Ref. 168628 Orologio da polso da uomo in oro. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Rolex, Yacht-Master, Midsize Ref. 168628. Orologio da polso da uomo in oro. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Rolex, Milgauss Ref. 116400 Orologio da polso da uomo in acciaio. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Rolex, Milgauss Ref. 116400. Orologio da polso da uomo in acciaio. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak, Dual Time Ref. 25730ST.OO.0789ST.07. Orologio da polso da uomo in acciaio
Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak, Dual Time Ref. 25730ST.OO.0789ST.07. Steel men’s wristwatch. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Tiffany, pendente in platino con perla a goccia naturale d'acqua salata di ct. 16,22. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Tiffany, platinum pendant with natural saltwater drop pearl weighing ct. 16.22. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Spilla a ramo fogliato in oro bianco con diamanti a goccia e navette per complessivi ct. 25,00 circa. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Leaf branch brooch in white gold with drop diamonds and shuttles for a total of ct. 25.00 approximately. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

