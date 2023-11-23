Jewelery and watches are the protagonists of Il Ponte Casa d’Aste’s end-of-year sales. The jewels will be sold on 30 November and 1 December 2023, while the watches on 4 December, again at Palazzo Crivelli, in Milan. The selection offered is very broad, around 500 pieces, including vintage jewels, signed by great Maisons, and collectible timepieces.

Among the jewels there are large-carat diamonds, such as the 7.45-carat shuttle-cut gem, classified as E color (estimate 130,000-170,000 euros).

Another 25 carats of diamonds adorn a branch-shaped brooch (estimated at 52,000-58,000 euros), while a round old-cut diamond of over 10 carats is estimated at between 29,000 and 39,000 euros. Also up for auction is an oval sapphire weighing 20.33 carats (50,000-60,000), a fancy yellow diamond weighing 3.02 carats (12,500-15,000) and an octagonal Colombian emerald weighing 10.47 carats (19,000-24,000).

Historic pieces include a Tiffany&Co pendant with a large drop-shaped natural pearl (25,000-30,000), a necklace and pendant by Alfredo Ravasco with a meticulously perforated hexagonal center that can be transformed into a brooch (16,000-24,000), an art deco bracelet with diamonds baguettes and shuttles mounted in platinum for 46 carats. (32,000-42,000). Also in the catalog are jewels by Fabergé, Lalique, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Janesich, Mario Buccellati, Marina B, Pomellato, Vhernier, David Webb. The sale also includes a collection of micromosaics created in the Rome of the Grand Tour between the 18th and 19th centuries.

The wristwatch auction presents over 130 models for the enthusiast public. Among the vintage examples in the catalogue, the Patek Philippe, Gondolo Rectangular from the 1920s with Exploding Numbers dial (estimate 12,000-18,000 euros) of art deco inspiration stands out. The characteristic of the model is the explosion effect of the numerals, together with a high-precision mechanical movement. Also up for auction is an Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak, Dual Time with a tapisserie motif dial (12,000-22,000). The section dedicated to Rolexes is unmissable, with historic and recent examples, including a Yacht-Master, Mid Size Ref. 168628 in gold (7,000-10,000) and a Milgauss Ref. 116400 (€5,500 – 7,500). Also up for auction are models by Vacheron Constantin, Omega, Cartier, Universal Genève, Longines, IWC, Baume & Mercier, Eberhard, Zenith, Piaget and Bulgari.