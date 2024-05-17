Aubrey Plaza in Piaget
Piaget also parades on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza wore watches and jewels from the Maison which is part of the Richemont group while attending the 77th Festival. Adam Driver is an American actor who first rose to fame as Adam Sackler in the TV series Girls and went on to play Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Skywalker Ascends. He has been nominated twice for the Oscars and three times for the Golden Globes and is the second American actor to be nominated for the César for best actor in 2022. Adam Dazzles showed up on the red carpet wearing a Piaget Polo Date, gold case watch pink 750/1000, dial with counters and indexes coated in Superluminova. The dial is chocolate brown and the brown alligator strap. Sapphire back. 1110P, Manufacture automatic mechanical movement.

Aubrey Plaza is an American actress and producer, known for her many roles in series such as Damsels in Distress & Withe Lotus. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Aubrey starred in Martin Scorsese’s film Megalopolis. For the occasion, Aubrey Plaza wore the Luxuriant Oasis necklace and earrings and the new Essence of Extraleganza ring from the 150th high jewelry collection.

Aubrey Plaza with Luxuriant Oasis necklace and earrings
Luxuriant Oasis necklace
Luxuriant Oasis earrings
Essence of Extraleganza ring

Piaget Polo Date

Aubrey Plaza with Piaget Possession Rings, a Sunlight ring, two Possession Bangles and a pair of Possession Earrings

Adam Driver with Piaget Polo Chronograph

