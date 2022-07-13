









Jewels for the mind and the eyes. Those on display for two days at the ESH Gallery in Milan (via Forcella 7, on 14 and 15 July, free admission) are the result of the ideas of the graduates from IED Milan. The exhibition is titled Very very precious and includes nine collections for nine research projects by Jewelry Design Ied.



The contemporary art gallery, in the Tortona district, hosts the research of Italian and international authors between art, design and craftsmanship, in a dialogue between the tradition of decorative arts and contemporary aesthetics. The jewels are the result of the three-year IED course in Jewelry Design: a path that, as the organizers define, embraces the complex scenario of contemporary jewelery with a cultural, technical and design preparation, in a dialogue between two apparently distant realities, the approach personal and experimental and company-oriented design, both essential for future jewelery designers. In other words: they are not jewels designed to be worn, but as a creative expression.The pieces on display: Across the dimension: a journey to Eddie’s world, by Zhuang Haoyue, Remember me by Zhang Xiaoyue, Biophilia Awakening by Natalia D’Anna Osas, One / off by Sara Monopoli, God save Gen Z by Vittoria Corvetti, Replicants by Niccolò Geroli, Bones of my being by Vivian Rebecca Morad, My Kumiki Blocks by Ning Helios Tan Kang, Disappearing Salt Lake by Zhang Shuting.

Very very precious

14 July (11 am-9pm)

July 15 (11-19)

ESH Gallery

via Forcella 7

Free entry