Ciondolo in oro e gemme
Ciondolo in oro e gemme

İTÄ from the Grand Bazaar to the Caribbean

Roommates at Syracuse University. And, then, friends and partners of İTÄ, a jewelery brand that forms an unprecedented bridge between Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island that is now part of the United States, and Turkey. The protagonists are Inesita Capó and Äfet Burcu Salargil. Before dedicating herself to jewelry, Inés worked in fashion journalism and Äfet in fashion design. For almost twenty years, the paths of Inés and Äfet have crossed and separated. But travel together, cultural exchange and friendship in 2019 convinced them to embark on the adventure. The technology has helped to fly over the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Anelli in oro 14 carati con diamanti
14 carat gold rings with diamonds

İTÄ Fine Jewelry’s jewelry is made of 14K yellow, white or rose gold and uses enamel or gemstones. The jewels are handmade in the company’s ateliers near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. As in the Caona collection, a word believed to mean gold in the Taino language used by the Indian populations of the Caribbean. The jewels are inspired by shells and pre-Columbian art objects. But the brand’s collections also include classic jewels such as a lucky charm, such as those inspired by the shape of the eye.

Collana in oro con ciondolo della collezione Caona
Gold necklace with pendant from the Caona collection
Orecchino singolo Tona in oro e diamanti
Tona single earring in gold and diamonds
Anello in oro 14 carati della collezione Caona
14-karat gold ring from the Caona collection
Anello Acu (occhio) con pavé di zaffiri blu e ametista
Acu (eye) ring with blue sapphire and amethyst pavé
Äfet Burcu Salargil (a sinistra) e Inesita Capó
Äfet Burcu Salargil (left) e Inesita Capó

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Spilla in titanio stampata 3D, con diamanti e berillo
Previous Story

For Inesa Kovalova jewels between brush and computer

Anello con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Austy Lee’s psychedelic high jewelry

Latest from Showroom

Anello in oro rosa, diamanti taglio rosa e baguette per 8 carati

The Nuun geometries

Nuun’s jewels in Paris: geometries and high jewelry inspired by nature with a truly personal style

Bracciale con sagoma bimba in oro giallo 9kt con diamante, ametiste viola taglio navette e tormaline rosa

Les Bonbons for leBebé

New collection by leBebé, the jewelery brand that has always been characterized by the unmistakable silhouettes