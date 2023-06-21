İTÄ from the Grand Bazaar to the Caribbean

Roommates at Syracuse University. And, then, friends and partners of İTÄ, a jewelery brand that forms an unprecedented bridge between Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island that is now part of the United States, and Turkey. The protagonists are Inesita Capó and Äfet Burcu Salargil. Before dedicating herself to jewelry, Inés worked in fashion journalism and Äfet in fashion design. For almost twenty years, the paths of Inés and Äfet have crossed and separated. But travel together, cultural exchange and friendship in 2019 convinced them to embark on the adventure. The technology has helped to fly over the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

İTÄ Fine Jewelry’s jewelry is made of 14K yellow, white or rose gold and uses enamel or gemstones. The jewels are handmade in the company’s ateliers near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. As in the Caona collection, a word believed to mean gold in the Taino language used by the Indian populations of the Caribbean. The jewels are inspired by shells and pre-Columbian art objects. But the brand’s collections also include classic jewels such as a lucky charm, such as those inspired by the shape of the eye.