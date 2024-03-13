After its presence at GemGenève, Villa Milano returns to be present in a foreign event. The Milanese maison founded in 1876, also known for its vast offering of cufflinks, as well as jewellery, will be for the first time at Pad Parigi, which was the first fair, 26 years ago, to bring together in a single event featuring the best international and French galleries of historical and contemporary design. From 3 to 7 April Villa Milano will participate in the Salone (Stand 31) under the curatorship of Second Pétale, the Parisian art gallery founded by Arina Pouzoullic, an entrepreneur who founded her gallery in Paris in 2019.



Alice Villa looks to the world of art as a reference in her creations, where her cultural legitimacy can be extended, transcending the functional elements strictly linked to the use of jewellery. An example is the bracelet inspired by the architectural style of the Duomo in Milan.



Pad Paris and the collaboration with Second Pétale represent a new important step for the history of Villa Milano, I thank Arina Pouzoullic for giving me the opportunity to look into this reality. Approaching a universe that is still somewhat new represents an important challenge, but I am convinced that jewelry has every right to be able to occupy a significant space in the art world.

Alice Villa, CEO and Creative Director of Villa Milano



