









Producing chains, but without being chained only to supplying other companies: Karizia, a company from Bassano del Grappa (Vicenza, Italy), has been in the world of jewelry for over 30 years. So, alongside the supply of worked metal, he decided to transform his skills into his own collections. The company was founded in 1987 by three friends: Giorgio Ferronato, Luigi and Carlo Marostica, still at the helm. The main markets of the business still remain the United States, even if customers from Asia and Eastern Europe have appeared.



Also thanks to the quality of production. It-prolux was born together with an important Swiss research center, described as an elixir of long life for silver: it is an antioxidant process that maintains its color over time. That said, Karizia also offers some jewelry lines with her own signature. Like the one dedicated to the goddess Fortuna, the blindfolded girl who is also the icon of the corporate brand. There are also earrings, necklaces and bracelets in which silver is combined with gold with a galvanic technique. The company is also certified by the Responsible Jewelery Council, an association that guarantees a sustainable use of resources, such as for the extraction of metals.











