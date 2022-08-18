









Yoko London has opened a new flagship store, obviously in London, at 6 Sloane Street. The new store is located in a historic building from 1890 and spans over 1,200 square meters (4,000 feet) over two floors. The store is therefore one of the largest pearl jewelry stores in the world. The store offers a feeling of opulence, with space for shopping for customers interested in the House’s wide range of collections. Customers can also opt for a more personalized shopping experience in one of the VIP areas, which offer a private and relaxed atmosphere where customers can try the products.



The store, which is also open on Sundays, is also a pearl atelier, where the brand’s team of experts can work closely with customers to create bespoke creations. Yoko London was founded in 1973 by the Hakimian family and on the eve of half a century of history remains a family business. The team works with 13 different pearl farms around the world to source and select the most beautiful and unusual pearls on the market, with rare colors and exceptional sizes of particular interest to the team. Each pearl is carefully hand selected and set in the London workshop by expert craftsmen. Projects can take months, or even years, to materialize, exemplifying the team’s dedication to perfectly match each pearl in one piece.