









The green philosophy of Joseph Gad: at the center of great jewels put great emeralds ♦

Green is the color of grass, of hope and of emeralds. And it is the color that the Gad family has chosen, which continues the tradition of the founder, Joseph Gad, who in 1960 embarked on the path of high jewelery. With a marked preference for green, ie for emeralds. And, more particularly, for the emeralds of Colombia, occasionally combined with diamonds or sapphires and rubies.

Since then it has become the world’s leading source of precious and rare and rare diamonds.

In 1968, the Gad family became an exclusive partner of the Muzo Mine in Bogata, Colombia. In 1975 the Gad family was instrumental in legalizing the export of emeralds from Colombia to the United States. As a pioneer member of the Responsible Jewelry Council, in any case, the Maison is committed to ethically finding all the materials, all of which are traceable.



All emeralds are cut and polished at home, with the aim of enhancing their qualities.

However, jewels made with large emeralds are not the only ones. Joseph Gad also designs and manufactures great jewels with other precious stones. In addition, the company also buys vintage jewelry, especially those with exceptional emeralds. Margherita Donato