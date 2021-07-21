









When a jeweler is successful, he has it for real. A while ago, Paul Morelli bought a waterfront mansion on North Bay Road, Miami Beach, just a month after he bought a house on Hibiscus Island in the Florida Sea for $ 11.5 million. The second purchase was also challenging, as it paid $ 17.5 million for 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, swimming pool, dock with boat lift, guest quarters, three garages, a gym and a balcony. Morelli is the owner of The House of Paul Morelli, which has a studio in Philadelphia and a boutique in New York City, but his jewelry is also sold at other retailers, including Neiman Marcus.



What kind jewels have made Paul Morelli so optimistic? It must be added, however, that the success is the result of a career of almost 40 years. Morelli developed an interest in the world of design from a very young age. His family was in the clothing business, but he studied journalism in college and after graduation he started helping a friend make jewelry. Thus starting a bright career. The first major buyer was Bergdorf Goodman. He works exclusively in 18K gold and occasionally platinum. He loves unusual combinations and the pleasure of surprising, light and elaborate shapes, alongside colored cuff bracelets, flowers and geometries.