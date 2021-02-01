Fraleoni, back to the future











Fraleoni, jewels that come from the past to go to the future ♦ ︎

He says the proverb: from what comes what. The old popular adage is also valid for jewelry, in particular for a company that combines old and new, although not necessarily with the reuse of the material. For example, Fraleoni, a Roman jewelery brand. What does the proverb have to do with it? It is easy to say: the small jewelry Maison is the daughter of another business, the purchase and sale of gold and jewelry managed by Valentina Fraleoni. Vecchi Gioielli, “is dedicated with experience and professionalism to the business of buying and selling gold” and precious stones. In short, the old jewels are the heart of the company’s trade and, secondly, also of the new life to which the noble metal is reborn. On the other hand, the latest economic theory indicates the frontier for the future in the circular balance of use and reuse.



However, Fraleoni’s jewels are divided into two distinct categories. The first is that of traditional jewels, even of a certain level. The second line, on the other hand, Fraleoni Rainbow, is very modern, fast, with a simple design. In short, it is dedicated to daily use, without forgetting the care for the realization and its own originality. Furthermore, Fraleoni Rainbow jewels can be personalized with different color combinations when purchasing on the website.



















