ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — May 25, 2021 at 4:30 am

Jamie Wolf, jewels at dance step




From stage to laboratory, from paso doble to carats, from exercises at mirror to sketches on paper: Jamie Wolf was a star in two different worlds, that of ballet and, now, that of jewelry. In fact, the designer was a dancer at the New York City Ballet for about ten years, since she was 17. But the world of ballet involves intense commitment, along with long breaks when the show season takes a stop. And during those moments Jamie Wolf began composing jewelry. First with simple models and then more and more professional, which she began to sell to the members of the dance company.

Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e opali
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e opali

Given the success of her second job, in 2006 the dancer left the stage and became a full-time jeweler. Successfully: an engagement ring made by Jamie Wolf ended up on Natalie Portman’s finger. The jewels are handmade in New York, with 18K yellow, white and rose gold. Engagement rings, earrings, classic or floral motifs are also for sale online on various platforms.

Collana in oro giallo e diamante
Collana in oro giallo e diamante
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi e anneriti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi e anneriti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro giallo e tormaline verdi
Anello in oro giallo e tormaline verdi
Orecchini in oro con topazi bianchi
Orecchini in oro con topazi bianchi

Anello in oro con tormalina rosa
Anello in oro con tormalina rosa







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *