









From stage to laboratory, from paso doble to carats, from exercises at mirror to sketches on paper: Jamie Wolf was a star in two different worlds, that of ballet and, now, that of jewelry. In fact, the designer was a dancer at the New York City Ballet for about ten years, since she was 17. But the world of ballet involves intense commitment, along with long breaks when the show season takes a stop. And during those moments Jamie Wolf began composing jewelry. First with simple models and then more and more professional, which she began to sell to the members of the dance company.



Given the success of her second job, in 2006 the dancer left the stage and became a full-time jeweler. Successfully: an engagement ring made by Jamie Wolf ended up on Natalie Portman’s finger. The jewels are handmade in New York, with 18K yellow, white and rose gold. Engagement rings, earrings, classic or floral motifs are also for sale online on various platforms.