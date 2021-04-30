Sauer’s Fireworks











In 1939 the French Jules Roger Sauer, 18, landed in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, in a large area where there are mines of precious stones. In 1941, nicknamed Jules Hunter, the stone hunter founded the company of him, then bought the largest aquamarine, baptized Martha Rocha, name inspired by the blue eyes of Miss Brazil: the stone weighed 36.5 kilograms. In 1963 Jules, with the expertise of the Gemological Institute of America, obtained the certification of the first emeralds produced in Brazil. His company, dubbed Amsterdam Sauer, and now only Sauer, quickly became one of the largest in the gemstone trade in South America. And in 1966 he won his first Diamond International Awards, the Oscar of diamonds with the Constellation ring, created by designer Marcel Küng.



Creative director of Sauer since 2013 is Stephanie Wenk, who is responsible for updating the codes of Brazilian jewelry with a contemporary language. After studying psychology and working in the fashion world Stephanie Wenk decided to follow her passion for the world of precious gems. The collections she signs for Sauer, such as Fireworks, are permeated with constellations, esoteric dimensions, bibliographic references, artistic movements and architectural and scientific studies that have advanced the world throughout history.