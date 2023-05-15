It’s Barcelona time for Stroili

Stroili, orologio Barcellona
The Italian brand Stroili also enters the light watch market. The first line of timepieces is inspired by the Catalan capital, Barcelona. It is a summer capsule of steel watches that aims at the very liveliness of the Spanish city. Barcellona is a limited edition of six watches with a timekeeping function only, declined in a palette of pastel colors and with a small case. The watches in the Barcelona collection all have quartz movements and are waterproof up to 3 atmospheres. In addition to the lightness of the watch, the price is also light: Barcellona Capsule Collection by Stroili is on sale starting from 79 euros.

