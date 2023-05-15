The Italian brand Stroili also enters the light watch market. The first line of timepieces is inspired by the Catalan capital, Barcelona. It is a summer capsule of steel watches that aims at the very liveliness of the Spanish city. Barcellona is a limited edition of six watches with a timekeeping function only, declined in a palette of pastel colors and with a small case. The watches in the Barcelona collection all have quartz movements and are waterproof up to 3 atmospheres. In addition to the lightness of the watch, the price is also light: Barcellona Capsule Collection by Stroili is on sale starting from 79 euros.
It’s Barcelona time for Stroili
