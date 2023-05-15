F.A. Anello della linea Dahlia in oro e pietre preziose
The best jewels of Oroarezzo

During Oroarezzo, a fair dedicated to the Made in Italy production of gold and jewelery, the Première competition has been held for 32 editions, which rewards the jewel chosen by a jury presided over by the creator of the contest, Beppe Angiolini, honorary president of the national chamber of fashion buyers. For 2023 the theme concerned light. Among the 56 creations in the competition, the 13 winning brands were selected: Moraglione 1922, Quadrifoglio, F.A. Jewels, Artlinea, Anima, Silver Light Group, Gobi Preziosi, Veneroso, Daniela Neri, Graziella Braccialini, Giordini, Unoaerre Industries, Alunno & Co, plus D’Orica as a special mention.

Anello “Anastasia” in oro rosé con un luminoso quarzo rutilato e base di madreperla, corona di diamanti bianchi neri e beige. Eleganza e raffinatezza caratterizzano questo gioiello magistralmente modellato e fuso a cera persa.
Alongside the established companies, Marta d’Ambrosio was chosen for the Talents under 30 category, with the Luce è vita series. Composed of a radial element with an opal cabochon in the center from which smooth rays of yellow gold depart, alternating with those of white gold studded with luminous stones of various colors, according to the jury «it represents a typical example of jewelery that characterizes the most refined realizations of the Italian Style». The winner will be able to see their creative idea realized. In the new category dedicated to aspiring under 30 goldsmiths, three classes of institutes competed: the Master in History, Design and Marketing of Jewelery of the University of Siena, Campus of Arezzo, the Margaritone Professional Technical Institute and the Liceo Statale Piero della Francesca, both from Arezzo, for a total of 15 free-themed projects.
Alunno, collana multistrand di catene herringbone piatte
Collana di D'Orica, azienda certificata B-corp
Collana tribale di sfere cesellate manualmente assemblate a grappoli pendenti che nel muoversi emettono anche suoni
Art-Linea, anello fuochi d’artificio, composto da 40 elementi dinamici con diamanti
Bracciale Luce dell’anima, con tagli irregolari che incastonano file di cristalli
Graziella Braccialini. Collana Donna Sole realizzata con l’elettro formatura
Giordini, bracciale È nata una stella, con un nucleo centrale formato da una sequenza di specchi rettangolari e dorati
Bracciale rigido tripartito in oro rosé con pietre tormalina
Unoaerre. Bracciale di catene a palline che formano una frangia in movimento come una pioggia luminosa di cristalli
Marta D'Ambrosio
Silver Light. Anello della luce ispirato all’architettura modernista di le Corbusier e di Gaudí
Collana a indosso elastico in oro giallo, rosa e bianco
Bracciale Mia, strutturato da una serie di lamine come se fosse un elemento architettonico
