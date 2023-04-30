Stroili gift for Mother’s Day

In many countries of the world, mothers are celebrated in May, an irreplaceable figure in everyone’s life. And one of the best ways to celebrate your mother is to give a jewel. This is why the large jewelery companies compete to attract the attention of those who are about to give a gift. This is the case, for example, of the Italian brand Stroili, which from 28 April to 15 May for each purchase of one or more jewels exceeding 79 euros, the company offers a pink pocket jewelery box as a gift. A proposal that may interest many. Obviously Stroili also offers a series of jewels suitable for becoming a gift for a mother.



They are jewels in gold, but also silver, with diamonds, pearls or cubic zirconia. Rings, necklaces, earrings or bracelets made with different materials and, of course, with different prices.But if you haven’t yet decided what to give, you can also read: Which jewel to choose for Mother’s Day.