Sicis takes micro mosaic jewels to the USA

Sicis jewels with micro mosaic conquer the American market. The Italian high jewelery company based in Ravenna, directed by Gioia Placuzzi, has announced an expansion program, after having consolidated its presence in Europe with boutiques in Milan, Paris and London. The Maison has recently participated in the second edition of Haute Jewels Geneva with a pop up store that has attracted the attention of international players. And Sicis has long been very active on the Middle East market, with participation in events in Dubai and Doha. Now focus on the US. In New York he opened an office, with a sales manager. Then, it reached a collaboration agreement with Ife Lux Group, an agency based in Miami specialized in the representation of luxury brands, which will deal with the promotion of the brand throughout the United States, Canada and Central America.

Sicis will also participate in Couture at the Wynn in Las Vegas (June 1-4), another opportunity to show the new jewelry collections and meet American buyers. The brand brings to Las Vegas its latest novelties presented at the recent Haute Jewels and Saudi Luxury Week. Damisa Ice, the refined white leopard with diamond pavé, Nebula Supernova, an explosion of red micromosaic and sapphires, and Incanto, delicate petals embellished with rubellites and kunzites, will be just some of the proposals.