Anello con tormalina rosa, zaffiri blu, diamanti, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sicis takes micro mosaic jewels to the USA

Sicis jewels with micro mosaic conquer the American market. The Italian high jewelery company based in Ravenna, directed by Gioia Placuzzi, has announced an expansion program, after having consolidated its presence in Europe with boutiques in Milan, Paris and London. The Maison has recently participated in the second edition of Haute Jewels Geneva with a pop up store that has attracted the attention of international players. And Sicis has long been very active on the Middle East market, with participation in events in Dubai and Doha. Now focus on the US. In New York he opened an office, with a sales manager. Then, it reached a collaboration agreement with Ife Lux Group, an agency based in Miami specialized in the representation of luxury brands, which will deal with the promotion of the brand throughout the United States, Canada and Central America.

Sicis, anello con rubellite, diamanti, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sicis, ring with rubellite, diamonds, micro mosaic. Copyright: jewels.com

Sicis will also participate in Couture at the Wynn in Las Vegas (June 1-4), another opportunity to show the new jewelry collections and meet American buyers. The brand brings to Las Vegas its latest novelties presented at the recent Haute Jewels and Saudi Luxury Week. Damisa Ice, the refined white leopard with diamond pavé, Nebula Supernova, an explosion of red micromosaic and sapphires, and Incanto, delicate petals embellished with rubellites and kunzites, will be just some of the proposals.

Lavorazione della collana Incanto
Working of the Incanto necklace

The timeless beauty of our micromosaic jewels deserves to be discovered all over the world, and for this reason we have decided to expand our presence in the United States as well. The collaboration with IFE Lux Group and participation in Couture and other trade fairs are strategies that will allow us to consolidate our presence in the American territory and reach new customers, as well as offering them an even more complete and personalized service.
Gioia Placuzzi, creative director of Sicis Jewels

Gioia Placuzzi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gioia Placuzzi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con rubellite, tormalina, diamanti, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with rubellite, tourmaline, diamonds, micro mosaic. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina verde, zaffiri, diamanti, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with green tourmaline, sapphires, diamonds, micro mosaic. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
L'anello si può separare in due elementi
The ring can be separated into two elements. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Il pop up store di Sicis durante Haute Jewels
Sicis pop up store during Haute Jewels

