news — May 22, 2022 at 4:00 am

Avant-garde jewelry for Design Week




The Design Week returns to Milan with the Salone del Mobile. And in the program, avant-garde jewels return to the Rossini Gallery, which hosts the Contemporary Jewelery exhibition. From 4 to 25 June in collaboration with the curators Marina Chiocchetta and Sonia Patrizia Catena, the gallery presents a selection of contemporary jewelry, unique and versatile pieces, multifaceted and heterogeneous, born from the research and creativity of Italian and foreign designers, goldsmiths and artists . They are jewels that are unlikely to be worn, but they are a testimony of the designers’ research. They are also made with materials such as paper, plastics, woods, clays. In short, to see more than to put on your finger.

The Filigree Connection, Spilla Horse chess piece, argento in filigrana
The jewels were made by Anna Borghi Unique creations, Atelier Effects by Turone Flavia, Ayra Jewels by Francesca Torricella, Giovanna Bittante, Ellence, Franca Franchi, Fusco Gioielli by Fabiana Fusco, Angela Gentile, Khàrm Design by Carmela Barbato, Lokta Art by Vasiliki Merianou, Francesca Luciani, Marcenaro Francesca, Mirella Mazzariol, Noushaz Mahini Design, Brunella Sola’s Goldsmith Workshop, Olympe & Demeter, Ornamenta Cinzia Scolari, Porcelainepoi …, Laura Sala, The Filigree Connection by Kevin Attard, Giulia Vignetti.

Contemporary jewel
Rossini Gallery
Viale Monte Nero 58, Milan
+39 02 39980146
www.galleriarossini.com
June 4-June 25
Tuesday-Saturday 10.00am-7.00pm

Ellence, collana Sakura
Proposta di Porcellanaepoi...
Lokta Art di Vasiliki Merianou, Beauty Paper
Fusco Gioielli, fusione a cera persa
Francesca Luciani, anelli Moon, microfusione argento
Angela Gentile, Energia Onda Soffio, bronzo brunito, miniscultura in cartapesta
