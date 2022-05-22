









The Design Week returns to Milan with the Salone del Mobile. And in the program, avant-garde jewels return to the Rossini Gallery, which hosts the Contemporary Jewelery exhibition. From 4 to 25 June in collaboration with the curators Marina Chiocchetta and Sonia Patrizia Catena, the gallery presents a selection of contemporary jewelry, unique and versatile pieces, multifaceted and heterogeneous, born from the research and creativity of Italian and foreign designers, goldsmiths and artists . They are jewels that are unlikely to be worn, but they are a testimony of the designers’ research. They are also made with materials such as paper, plastics, woods, clays. In short, to see more than to put on your finger.



The jewels were made by Anna Borghi Unique creations, Atelier Effects by Turone Flavia, Ayra Jewels by Francesca Torricella, Giovanna Bittante, Ellence, Franca Franchi, Fusco Gioielli by Fabiana Fusco, Angela Gentile, Khàrm Design by Carmela Barbato, Lokta Art by Vasiliki Merianou, Francesca Luciani, Marcenaro Francesca, Mirella Mazzariol, Noushaz Mahini Design, Brunella Sola’s Goldsmith Workshop, Olympe & Demeter, Ornamenta Cinzia Scolari, Porcelainepoi …, Laura Sala, The Filigree Connection by Kevin Attard, Giulia Vignetti.

Contemporary jewel

Rossini Gallery

Viale Monte Nero 58, Milan

+39 02 39980146

www.galleriarossini.com

June 4-June 25

Tuesday-Saturday 10.00am-7.00pm

