









After Vicenzaoro, the covid is also postponing the Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, an event dedicated to fashion jewelery and accessories. The event was scheduled from 18 to 21 February. Instead, it was repositioned from 11 to 14 March, again within the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center. It will therefore be in partial coexistence with Micam, the International Footwear Exhibition, scheduled for March 13 to 15 together with The One Mmilano, Salone dell’Haut-à-Porter. The hope is that the decline in infections will make the atmosphere more serene and, above all, favor a greater influx of visitors.



“Aware that physical fairs are essential for the business of companies in the fashion sector, the organizers have once again united in the decision to reposition, keeping faith with the claim #BetterTogether but above all after having listened to the needs of the market”, is the message of the organizers. Which coincides with that of the operators.