









The nature of California, where she grew up, and the vibes of New York City, where she lives and works today. The sum of these opposite (or complementary) experiences are summarized in the jewels of Ali Grace, a designer who started selling her creations when she was eight. Early. And at 14 she was already distributing her jewels nationwide. Now, however, she no longer uses plastic beads: the jewels are created with natural stones such as turquoise, or small diamonds, sterling silver, 14-karat gold and brass. The idea is to combine raw and refined materials, a formal style with irregularity. Ali Grace, who lived in Paris for a while, also used antique pendants for a small limited edition collection.



Her jewels are created from lost-wax casting patterns and are priced from $ 400 to $ 5,000. Ali Grace uses recycled precious metals, as well as diamonds and precious stones are ethically and sustainably sourced. A little surprisingly, her style icons are Keith Richard, the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, and the French fashion celebrity Michéle Lamy.















