









Martine Ali, from hip-hop style jewels to fashion shows from Brooklyn ♦ ︎

New York is trendy, New York is the center of the world, New York does not turn off the lights. Whether it’s true or not, for sure in the city of the Empire State Building are born and die hopes, careers and ideas. And so, if you want to live closely the hip-hop is there you have to go. The New York Times, for example, has identified a new trend designer who is in Brooklyn and is called Martine Ali. The designer has launched a unisex jewelery line that evokes hip-hop, with chains, dog tags and safety pins.



A kind of jewelery that can shook those who love traditional earrings and rings, and it is quite Martine Ali’s goal. His big silver chains, with a carabiner closure, are liked by rapper Kendrick Lamar, while Rihanna after put away her Chopard jewels, wore Martine Ali’s bracelets and necklaces in several videos. Her jewels were also noted by fashion designer Jane Chung and by Matthew Adams Dolan, Australian-American designer. In this case the collection approaches more to a traditional jewelery with gold and pearls and looks more feminine than usual. These are the proposals for the spring summer 2022 collection.