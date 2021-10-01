









Perfect diamonds and burning hearts. That is the dream of every couple. Like the one formed by Glenn and Susan Rothman, husband and wife, who in 1996 founded Hearts on Fire, a New York company specializing in jewelry with the most loved stone by women. Fast scroll: in 2014 the brand was bought by the largest Chinese jewelery group, Chow Tai Fook, based in Hong Kong. The company then launches several stores in mainland China. But the starting idea, that is to use high quality natural diamonds, transparent and without inclusions, remains the same.



Diamonds that meet these standards are one-tenth of 1% of rough diamonds mined. Not only that: a particular patented Hearts On Fire cut has been designed to let as much light as possible into the stone and increase its reflections. It should also be added that the diamonds are guaranteed 100% compliant with the Kimberley Process (i.e. of controlled origin also from an ethical point of view). In 2012 Hearts On Fire hired Ilaria Lanzoni as the first official director of Design.How does Hearts On Fire differ from others? The Maison explains that the cutting process of a diamond, which favors the round or square shape, which amplifies the beauty of a diamond, is particularly scrupulous. A precise formula is used for the cut of the diamond, which takes into account the symmetry, proportions and specific shape of each diamond. A process is so rigorous and demanding that it takes four times longer to cut a Hearts On Fire diamond than it takes to cut a diamond in the traditional way.