The historic Dune collection by Annamaria Cammilli, which is also the Maison’s main best-seller, is about to celebrate its quarter of a century: next year the line of jewels inspired by the wavy sandy formations of the desert, which have known a success that shows no signs of abating. The soft design of the jewels, combined with the eight varieties of gold color, which are another specialty of the Florentine brand, have however allowed countless variations on the theme.

As in the case of the new Dune Chic and Dune Chic Pavé lines. With necklaces, earrings and pendants that reflect the design of the original collection, and which are enriched with single or pavé diamonds. New geometries of ribbons with an essential appearance expand the range, offering a further possibility of wearing an immediately recognizable jewel (and which has many imitation attempts) by Annamaria Cammilli, who just last year celebrated 40 years of activity.

