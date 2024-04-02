Spring is the season of flowers, but also of love. It is at this time of year that more weddings are celebrated and most engagements are announced. A special moment which, according to tradition, is accompanied by the gift of a ring, symbol of sentimental commitment. Recarlo is a brand specialized in jewelery dedicated to these unforgettable moments. And for 2024 the Valenza Maison presents Anniversary Maestro, an edition of the solitaire dedicated to the declaration of love and the request for marriage. Anniversary Maestro is the most precious reinterpretation of the classic Anniversary solitaire, made famous by its heart-shaped setting.



For some time now, Recarlo has chosen to enrich a large part of its jewelery with heart-cut diamonds, to underline the dedication of the jewel to the loved one. In this case, however, the setting holds two heart-cut diamonds ready to support the round central diamond. Anniversary Maestro is available in yellow gold in the sunset gold shade, with a slight shade towards pink, and in white gold, defined as arctic gold. Each version is available in three different carats, obviously with different price ranges.