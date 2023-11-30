For jewelry, it’s already time to think about the future. And one of the key events of 2024 will be the new edition of Haute Jewels Geneva, which includes, as in previous years, a selected presence of Maisons in the Swiss city, simultaneously with Watch and Wonders, an event reserved for fine watchmaking. The new edition of Haute Jewels Geneva will take place for the first time in two different locations: the Fairmont Grand Hotel and the InterContinental Hotel. A doubling which is motivated by the increase in the number of brands that will be present. In 2024, therefore, the event will see the presence of 38 Maisons.



At the Fairmont Grand Hotel Ginevra there will be Annamaria Cammilli, Baraka, Bayco, Carrera Y Carrera, Crivelli, Dolce & Gabbana, Etho Maria, Gregolane, Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Pasquale Bruni, Picchiotti, Roberto Coin , Scott West, Serafino Consoli, Sicis Jewels, Stenzhorn, Sutra, Verdi and Yoko London, which is the brand that has been organizing the Geneva event since 2019.At the InterContinental Hotel Geneva, however, their jewels will be exhibited by AWKN1, Busatti 1947, Butani, Capolavoro, Casato, Chimento, Fabio Collection, FerriFirenze, Fullord, Lenti & Villasco, Luisa Rosas, Maison J’Or, Mattia Cielo, Piero Milano and Zancan Jewelry.