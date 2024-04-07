Geneva, capital of jewelery for a week from Monday to Monday, 8-15 April. While Watches and Wonders (formerly Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, SIHH) takes place at Palexpo (in addition to events in the city), large jewelery houses are concentrated in three other locations. The first to choose the Swiss city was Haute Jewels Geneva. Having started quietly in 2019 with just four brands, the event organized by the very active Michael Hakimian of Yoko London has quickly become a point of reference for many brands. This year the jewelery brands that have joined Haute Jewels Geneva have risen to 47. A number that has led to the division into two different locations: the Fairmont Grand Hotel and the InterContinental Hotel.



At the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva there are (strictly in alphabetical order) Annamaria Cammilli, Baraka, Bayco, Carrera y Carrera, Crivelli, Dehres, Dolce & Gabbana, Eto Maria, Gorgoglione, Hans D. Krieger, Leone Pizzo, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Pasquale Bruni, Picchiotti, Roberto Coin, Scott West, Serafino Consoli, Sicis, Stenzhorn, Sutra, Verdi, Yoko London. The InterContinental Hotel Geneva, however, hosts Arakelian, AWKN1, Benjamin Fine Jewellery, Busatti 1947, Butani, Capolavoro Casato, Chimento, Diamond Group, Fabio Collection, FerriFirenze, Fullord Le Vian, Lenti 1963, Luisa Rosas, J’Or, Mattia Cielo, Mattoli, Gruppo Nigaam, Pace Group, PieroMilano, Smart Arts Jewellery, Zancan.



Furthermore, the coincidence with the most prestigious fair dedicated to fine watchmaking has attracted the attention of Howard Hauben, CEO of H2 Events, who organized Jewelery Geneva (9-15 April) at the Hotel President for three years. Participating in this event will be Anan Jewels, Ariha, Artexpo, Artur Scholl, Bloch, Busatti Milano, Damaso, David Gotlib, Di.Go Srl/Valentina Callegher, Giorgio Visconti, Hasbani Gioielli, Heinz Mayer, Hulchi Belluni, Isabellefa, Italgold Valenza 1967, J Jewels Milano, Jewels By Jacob, Kahn High Jewellery, K Di Kuore, Luca B, Matthia’s & Claire, Misani, Nader Kash, Nanis, Rf Jewels, Schreiner, Solo Collection, Staurino, Tirisi, Zydo.