New life for Vendorafa, a historic company from Valenza which, after a fleeting passage under the wings of the LVMH group, was purchased by Gismondi 1754 in the spring. What changes for Vendorafa? The new ownership wants to enhance the historical legacy, which includes the designs, collections and stock of jewelery that have made the history of the brand. But, at the same time, the new creative director (as well as owner), entrusted to Massimo Gismondi, will try to enhance the characteristics of the production. An example is the Foglie Necklace, a deconstruction of the Magnolia collection, created by a team of expert goldsmiths with over 200 hours of work. It is composed of curved surfaces, skillfully hammered according to the typical aesthetic canons of Vendorafa and embellished with luminous accents given by rows of diamonds. It came in second place at the recent Couture Design Award in Las Vegas.



A good start, also considering that the USA, together with Japan, are one of the reference markets of the company, founded in Valenza (Alessandria) in 1951 which operates in the gold and jewelery sector, including on behalf of third parties. In the United States, for example, Vendorafa jewelry is distributed by large chains such as Saks or Neiman Marcus, but also in independent jewelry stores. Vendorafa’s new life integrates into the Gismondi 1754 group, which produces jewelery dedicated to the high-end market. Vendorafa, apart from some pieces such as the aforementioned Foglie necklace, instead offers jewelery intended for more everyday use, even if it is always jewelery that uses gold, diamonds and precious stones.