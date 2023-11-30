A new jewelry brand based in Paris has been born: Persan & Bellefond. The brand was founded by Guy Jourdier, an expert in the sector: he has been a consultant specialized in the jewelery and diamond sector for years, as well as having held the position of associate director of Bellon & Fils, a third-party jewelery manufacturer. Jourdier is also president of Richemont & Jourdier, the company that controls the new brand. In short, a professional who knows the market well.



Persan & Bellefond is a new adventure that aims to win not only the favor of Parisians, but also of women from other European countries. The style of the jewelery is innovative and includes the use of colored ceramic together with gold and diamonds. The name of the Maison also derives from the collaboration of a Parisian couple, an artist fascinated by colors and design, and a professional with over twenty years of experience, Guy Jourdier. But also the union of two distinctive families with a long history behind them: the Doublet de Persan and the Gautier de Bellefond. The logo with three dragonflies symbolizes the heraldry of the founding families.