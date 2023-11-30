Anelli Persan & Bellefond-
Anelli Persan & Bellefond-

The noble debut of Persan & Bellefond

A new jewelry brand based in Paris has been born: Persan & Bellefond. The brand was founded by Guy Jourdier, an expert in the sector: he has been a consultant specialized in the jewelery and diamond sector for years, as well as having held the position of associate director of Bellon & Fils, a third-party jewelery manufacturer. Jourdier is also president of Richemont & Jourdier, the company that controls the new brand. In short, a professional who knows the market well.

Anello in oro e ceramica verde muschio e fuchsia con diamanti
Ring in gold and moss green and fuchsia ceramic with diamonds

Persan & Bellefond is a new adventure that aims to win not only the favor of Parisians, but also of women from other European countries. The style of the jewelery is innovative and includes the use of colored ceramic together with gold and diamonds. The name of the Maison also derives from the collaboration of a Parisian couple, an artist fascinated by colors and design, and a professional with over twenty years of experience, Guy Jourdier. But also the union of two distinctive families with a long history behind them: the Doublet de Persan and the Gautier de Bellefond. The logo with three dragonflies symbolizes the heraldry of the founding families.

Anello blu Jodhpur
Jodhpur Blue Ring
Anello classico Terre orange
Classic ring Terre orange
Anello doppio verde muschio e blu Jodhpur
Moss green and Jodhpur blue double ring

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Picchiotti, Haute Jewels Geneva. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

Haute Jewels Geneva 2024 increases to 38 brands

Latest from Showroom