After Haute Jewels Geneva here is Haute Jewels Hong Kong. The event organized by Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, expands and lands on the Asian continent. The first event in the big Chinese city will take place from 18 to 22 September 2024 in the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The formula is the one already successfully tested in Geneva: a selected presence of jewelery brands within a large hotel, in an intimate and exclusive environment for conducting business. At the moment, the complete list of brands that will participate in the event is not yet known, which is on the agenda immediately after Vicenzaoro (6-10 September). The event will be open to buyers of jewelery and watches in the sector and to private VIP customers. And a second appointment is already planned in Hong Kong, scheduled for March 2025.



Following the resounding success of Haute Jewels Geneva, we are delighted to expand the Haute Jewels concept globally with the launch of Haute Jewels Hong Kong. Our event will be unlike any other exhibition in Asia and will offer a truly tailor-made experience to discover some of the world’s finest jewels. The Grand Hyatt Hotel is the perfect setting for our event and we can’t wait to welcome guests to experience something truly unique.

Michael Hakimian founder and CEO of Haute Jewels and CEO of Yoko London



The first edition of Haute Jewels Geneva took place in 2019 with four brands (Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra and Crivelli). After the break due to Covid, the event in the Swiss city returned to coincide with Watch and Wanders, dedicated to fine watchmaking. At the March 2024 edition, there were 47 brands present. Haute Jewels Geneva will return in 2025 with all the brands gathered in one location: the InterContinental Geneva.

